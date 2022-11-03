Not Available

Battle of the Worlds

  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Dr. Fred Steele (Umberto Orsini) and Eve Barnett (Maya Brent) work together at an astronomical station on a bucolic island. The station's scientists learn they must deal with a rogue planet -- "The Outsider" -- that has entered the solar system. which must be controlled by an alien intelligence… Professor Benson's(Claude Rains) expedition discovers a race of humanoid creatures dead...

Cast

Umberto OrsiniDr. Fred Steele
Renzo PalmerBarrington
Carlo D'AngeloGeneral Varreck
Joe PolliniPat
Massimo RighiLewis Boyd
Giuliano GemmaMoran

Images