In this critically acclaimed exposé, filmmaker Cecile Trijssenaar documents the record numbers of birth defects and other health problems related to the lingering toxins of Agent Orange that had been sprayed over the landscape of Vietnam by U.S. troops. Even after the war ended, a cloud of tragedy remained due to the 17 million gallons of the chemical weapon that was dumped. The film calls for an admission of culpability and a much-needed cleanup.