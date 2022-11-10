1926

Battleship Potemkin

  • Drama
  • History

December 4th, 1926

Mosfilm

Battleship Potemkin is the classic silent masterpiece from director Sergej Eisenstein from 1925. The film is based on the true events of the Russian Revolution of 1905. The film had an incredible impact on the development of cinema and was a masterful example of montage editing.

Cast

Aleksandr AntonovGrigory Vakulinchuk
Vladimir BarskyCommander Golikov
Grigori AleksandrovChief Officer Giliarovsky
Ivan BobrovYoung Sailor
Mikhail GomorovMilitant Sailor
Aleksandr LevshinPetty Officer

