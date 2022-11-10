Not Available

Bayonetta: Bloody Fate

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

GONZO

Bayonetta: Bloody Fate follows the story of the witch Bayonetta, as she defeats the blood-thirsty Angels and tries to remember her past from before the time she awoke, 20 years ago. Along her side are a mysterious little girl who keeps calling her "Mummy", a journalist that holds a personal grudge against Bayonetta and a unknown white-haired woman who seems to know more than she is willing to reveal about Bayonetta's time before her sleep.

Cast

Atsuko TanakaBayonetta
Mie SonozakiJeanne
Wataru TakagiEnzo
Tesshō GendaRodin
Daisuke NamikawaLuka Redgrave
Miyuki SawashiroCereza

