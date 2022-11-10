Bayonetta: Bloody Fate follows the story of the witch Bayonetta, as she defeats the blood-thirsty Angels and tries to remember her past from before the time she awoke, 20 years ago. Along her side are a mysterious little girl who keeps calling her "Mummy", a journalist that holds a personal grudge against Bayonetta and a unknown white-haired woman who seems to know more than she is willing to reveal about Bayonetta's time before her sleep.
|Atsuko Tanaka
|Bayonetta
|Mie Sonozaki
|Jeanne
|Wataru Takagi
|Enzo
|Tesshō Genda
|Rodin
|Daisuke Namikawa
|Luka Redgrave
|Miyuki Sawashiro
|Cereza
View Full Cast >