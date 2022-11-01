Be Careful of... Spells

Mira survives a car accident, and awakens without a memory of her past. As she is regaining pieces of her life with husband Paul and blind daughter Sophie, her business associate Dave convinced her to leave her husband as what she promised her before the accident. However, the situations go more weird as strange things start to occur in her home. Mira is forced to confront her past and discover the real story
|Dennis Trillo
|Paul
|Cris Daluz
|Ces Quesada
|Sharlene San Pedro
|Sophie
|TJ Trinidad
|Dave
