Not Available

Be Careful of... Spells

  • Horror
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Regal Multimedia

Mira survives a car accident, and awakens without a memory of her past. As she is regaining pieces of her life with husband Paul and blind daughter Sophie, her business associate Dave convinced her to leave her husband as what she promised her before the accident. However, the situations go more weird as strange things start to occur in her home. Mira is forced to confront her past and discover the real story

Cast

Dennis TrilloPaul
Cris Daluz
Ces Quesada
Sharlene San PedroSophie
TJ TrinidadDave

View Full Cast >

Images