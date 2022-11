Not Available

Billy is a bit of a masher. He meets a lady on the beach and immediately gives her an expensive gift (some pearls). The problems are that she has her eyes set on the handsome lifeguard and the collection agents either want Billy to pay for this necklace or return it. Well, she naturally doesn't want to give up the pearls, so Billy decides to break in to her house to steal them (and a few other items while he's at it).