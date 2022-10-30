Not Available

"Be Still" is an extraordinary film that demonstrates contemplative prayer as a vital part of our everyday lives and as a remedy for the ills of the frenzied, fast paced modern world. Featuring interviews with some of today's most highly respected authors, educators, and ministers, like Dr. Henry Cloud, Dallas Willard, Max Lucado, and Beth Moore, "Be Still" examines the importance of silent reflective prayer as a way to truly be open to receiving God's guidance. This remarkable film also features a useful "how to" section that shows how contemplative prayer can be used by anyone at any time to better one's life and reaffirm that which is truly important.