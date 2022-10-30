Not Available

Like the majority of young Kenyans, Juma dreams of a better life abroad. His girlfriend has left to work in Qatar, allowing the young man to fully thrust himself into his work as a “companion” to elderly European women who spend their vacations at local resort hotels. Danish filmmaker Emil Langballe records in detail what appears to be a budding love affair between Juma and a middle-aged British woman. The documentary turns out to be a real-life version of Ulrich Seidl’s feature Paradise: Love, investigating local female sex tourism based on a false sense of romance.