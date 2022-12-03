Not Available

"Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is visiting the South Shore of Long Island for a design competition show set in Atlantic Beach. In the hourlong special "Beach Cabana Royale," premiering Feb. 16 on the streaming service Discovery Plus, the reality-TV star hosts as designers Karla Graves, Wendell Holland and Delia Kenza have one day to upgrade beach-club cabanas for three families who need their help. The cabanas at such beach clubs as Silver Point and The Shores are famous for generations of families who return each year, renewing club memberships that can cost from under $1,300 a couple to more than $10,000. Cabanas range from simply a room with a bench to a mini-apartment with refrigerator, sink, hot-water shower and dining space for six.