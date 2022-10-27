1954

Beachhead

  • War
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 4th, 1954

Studio

Aubrey Schenck Productions

On a Japanese-occupied island during World War II, only two soldiers remain alive after a mission attempt goes horribly wrong. Trapped on the island, they must escort a scientist and his daughter to the other side of the island where their ship awaits. They must battle nature, hard terrain, and advancing Japanese troops.

Cast

Frank LovejoySgt. Fletcher
Mary MurphyNina Bouchard
Eduard FranzBouchard, French Planter
Skip HomeierReynolds
John DoucetteMaj. Scott
Tony CurtisBurke

View Full Cast >

Images