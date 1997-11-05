1997

Bean

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 5th, 1997

Studio

Tiger Aspect Productions

Bean works as a caretaker at Britain's formidable Royal National Gallery, and his bosses want to fire him because he sleeps at work all the time, but can't because the chairman of the gallery's board defends him. They send him to USA, to the small Los Angeles art gallery instead, where he'll have to officiate at the opening of the greatest US picture ever (called "Whistler's Mother").

Cast

Rowan AtkinsonMr. Bean
Peter MacNicolDavid Langley
John MillsChairman
Pamela ReedAlison Langley
Harris YulinGeorge Grierson
Burt ReynoldsGeneral Newton

