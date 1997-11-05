Bean works as a caretaker at Britain's formidable Royal National Gallery, and his bosses want to fire him because he sleeps at work all the time, but can't because the chairman of the gallery's board defends him. They send him to USA, to the small Los Angeles art gallery instead, where he'll have to officiate at the opening of the greatest US picture ever (called "Whistler's Mother").
|Rowan Atkinson
|Mr. Bean
|Peter MacNicol
|David Langley
|John Mills
|Chairman
|Pamela Reed
|Alison Langley
|Harris Yulin
|George Grierson
|Burt Reynolds
|General Newton
