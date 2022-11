Not Available

A documentary on the World Beard and Moustache Championships (WBMC) and men who enter the WBMC. This biennial competition judges men in eighteen different moustache, partial beard, and full beard categories for the title of "Best Facial Hair in the World." Our 40-minute documentary on the 2009 WBMC features a beardly cast including Jack Passion, the Australian band The Beards, captain of the USA Beard team Phil Olsen, and many more bearded and moustached competitors!