Bears In Our National Parks

Not Available

In this fascinating program, learn about one of the most feared and respected members of the animal kingdom – Bears! See a side of these magnificent animals that few rarely see – a bear ripping apart a log; cubs playfully exploring the treetops; a grizzly bear tracking his prey. From the Black Bears of the Great Smoky Mountains, Sequoia and Yosemite, to the Grizzlies of Yellowstone and Glacier, America’s national parks contain the last safe havens of bear habitat in the lower 48 states. Bear expert Gary Brown tells of fascinating bear facts and explains the challenges facing both bear and man to co-exist.