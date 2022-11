Not Available

The Beastie Boys perform live at the Huntridge Theater in Las Vegas on June 09, 2004. This concert was later aired on MTV2. The setlist was: Intro by Mix Master Mike Sure Shot Root Down Right Right Now Now Body Movin’ That’s It That’s All Time to Get Ill Pass the Mic Triple Trouble Skills to Pay the Bills So What’cha Want Three MC's and One DJ Ch-Check It Out Intergalactic