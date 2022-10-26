1953

Beat the Devil

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 23rd, 1953

Studio

Rizzoli-Haggiag

The script, which was written on a day-to-day basis as the film was being shot, concerns the adventures of a motley crew of swindlers and ne'er-do-wells trying to lay claim to land rich in uranium deposits in Kenya as they wait in a small Italian port to travel aboard an ill-fated tramp steamer en route to Mombasa.

Cast

Humphrey BogartBilly Dannreuther
Jennifer JonesMrs. Gwendolen Chelm
Gina LollobrigidaMaria Dannreuther
Robert MorleyPeterson
Peter LorreJulius O'Hara
Edward UnderdownHarry Chelm

View Full Cast >

Images