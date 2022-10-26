Beat the Devil

The script, which was written on a day-to-day basis as the film was being shot, concerns the adventures of a motley crew of swindlers and ne'er-do-wells trying to lay claim to land rich in uranium deposits in Kenya as they wait in a small Italian port to travel aboard an ill-fated tramp steamer en route to Mombasa.
|Humphrey Bogart
|Billy Dannreuther
|Jennifer Jones
|Mrs. Gwendolen Chelm
|Gina Lollobrigida
|Maria Dannreuther
|Robert Morley
|Peterson
|Peter Lorre
|Julius O'Hara
|Edward Underdown
|Harry Chelm
