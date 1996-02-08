An all-star cast sparks this captivating comedy about a group of old friends whose 10-year high school reunion creates some hilariously unexpected surprises. Willie, Tommy, and Paul may have lost a bit of their youth, but they're still ready to party with Uma Thurman, Rosie O'Donnell, Lauren Holly, and Mira Sorvino -- the beautiful girls who've turned their lives upside down!
|Matt Dillon
|Tommy "Birdman" Rowland
|Noah Emmerich
|Michael "Mo" Morris
|Annabeth Gish
|Tracy Stover
|Lauren Holly
|Darian Smalls
|Uma Thurman
|Andera
|Mira Sorvino
|Sharon Cassidy
