Beautiful Life

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    A group of disparate women find comfort in one another when faced with heart-wrenching tragedy in this moving story. After a terrorist bombing at an airport kills many innocent victims, the lives of the family members who lost their loved ones are forever changed. In their anger, grief and disbelief, eight women of different generations and backgrounds forge a bond.

    Cast

    		Dina BonnevieCarmen
    		Amy AustriaBenita
    		Angel AquinoDolor
    		Cristine ReyesKim
    		Ricky DavaoZaldy
    		Raymond BagatsingDaniel

