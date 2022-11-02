Beautiful Life

A group of disparate women find comfort in one another when faced with heart-wrenching tragedy in this moving story. After a terrorist bombing at an airport kills many innocent victims, the lives of the family members who lost their loved ones are forever changed. In their anger, grief and disbelief, eight women of different generations and backgrounds forge a bond.
|Dina Bonnevie
|Carmen
|Amy Austria
|Benita
|Angel Aquino
|Dolor
|Cristine Reyes
|Kim
|Ricky Davao
|Zaldy
|Raymond Bagatsing
|Daniel
