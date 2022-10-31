Not Available

Beautifully Broken

Beautifully Broken explores the life and work of renowned contemporary Toronto photographer Rafael Goldchain whose work has been exhibited at MOMA, the Canadian Centre for Contemporary Photography and around the world. Goldchain is fascinated by themes of identity and mortality. His unusual artistic interpretation of photographs of his ancestors is true performance art. As an artist and father, Goldchain struggles with his own Jewish identity and passing on this legacy to his son.

