Beauty Investigator

A serial killer is loose in Hong Kong, murdering hostesses from high class night clubs. As punishment for their flaky style and lack of discipline, two young policewomen are assigned to work undercover as hostesses to catch the sadist. While solving that crime, they discover who's behind some of the city's drug trade. In trying to halt this enterprise, which they undertake without orders, they must face the crime lord's Japanese hit woman.
|Moon Lee Choi-Fung
|Feng
|Yukari Ôshima
|Yamatoto
|Gam Chi-Gei
|Grace Chin
|Choi Jeong-Il
|Brother B
|Sophia Crawford
|Lisa
|Melvin Wong
|Officer Wong
