Not Available

Beauty Investigator

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

New Treasurer Films Co. Ltd.

A serial killer is loose in Hong Kong, murdering hostesses from high class night clubs. As punishment for their flaky style and lack of discipline, two young policewomen are assigned to work undercover as hostesses to catch the sadist. While solving that crime, they discover who's behind some of the city's drug trade. In trying to halt this enterprise, which they undertake without orders, they must face the crime lord's Japanese hit woman.

Cast

Moon Lee Choi-FungFeng
Yukari ÔshimaYamatoto
Gam Chi-GeiGrace Chin
Choi Jeong-IlBrother B
Sophia CrawfordLisa
Melvin WongOfficer Wong

View Full Cast >

Images