Beavis and Butt-Head: Troubled Youth / Feel Our Pain

Troubled youth: Avoiding teenage pitfalls isn't easy--especially for Beavis and Butt-head. In this show, you can witness the distress duo at their best ... and worst. Whether battling male hygiene and anatomy problems, faking a worker's compensation claim, encountering a substitute teacher, or simply trying to rid the house of a common fly, once again it's clear, Beavis and Butt-head are bad apples ... not bad ass. Feel our pain: See Beavis wince. See Butt-Head choke. See their agony and laugh until you ache! Watch the trouble-prone twosome suffer from their own stupidity. Witness Beavis being attacked by his own dog, Butt-head getting fried by a lightning bolt, and their teacher hurtling down a steep cliff. Enter the twisted world of MTV's Beavis and Butt-head, where one man's pain is another man's pleasure.