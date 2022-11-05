Beck - Lockpojken

A man working at a garbage incinerator discovers the body of a dead man burned to ashes in the oven. Police detective Martin Beck handles the case. All he knows is that a brutal murder has happened. But he does not know when or where. He has no body, motive or a crime scene, not a single trace. All he has is some teeth and a mysterious Internet address...
|Peter Haber
|Martin Beck
|Mikael Persbrandt
|Gunvald Larsson
|Figge Norling
|Benny Skacke
|Stina Rautelin
|Lena Klingström
|Per Morberg
|Joakim Wersén
|Ingvar Hirdwall
|Grannen
