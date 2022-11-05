Not Available

Beck - Lockpojken

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A man working at a garbage incinerator discovers the body of a dead man burned to ashes in the oven. Police detective Martin Beck handles the case. All he knows is that a brutal murder has happened. But he does not know when or where. He has no body, motive or a crime scene, not a single trace. All he has is some teeth and a mysterious Internet address...

Cast

Peter HaberMartin Beck
Mikael PersbrandtGunvald Larsson
Figge NorlingBenny Skacke
Stina RautelinLena Klingström
Per MorbergJoakim Wersén
Ingvar HirdwallGrannen

Images