Beck - Rum 302

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nordisk Film

The body of a young woman is found in a Stockholm hotel room. It appears that she has been strangled after a night partying with two young men, but the room was paid for using the credit card of a mugging victim whose alibi doesn't add up. Martin and Gunvald investigate under the supervision of their new boss Klas Freden.

Cast

Peter HaberMartin Beck
Mikael PersbrandtGunvald Larsson
Ingvar HirdwallValdemar
Rebecka HemseInger
Måns NathanaelsonOskar Bergman
Anna AspJenny Bodén

