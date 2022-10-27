Beck - Rum 302

The body of a young woman is found in a Stockholm hotel room. It appears that she has been strangled after a night partying with two young men, but the room was paid for using the credit card of a mugging victim whose alibi doesn't add up. Martin and Gunvald investigate under the supervision of their new boss Klas Freden.
|Peter Haber
|Martin Beck
|Mikael Persbrandt
|Gunvald Larsson
|Ingvar Hirdwall
|Valdemar
|Rebecka Hemse
|Inger
|Måns Nathanaelson
|Oskar Bergman
|Anna Asp
|Jenny Bodén
