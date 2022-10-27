Becoming Zlatan

The decisive years of Swedish soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimović, told through rare archive footage in which a young Zlatan speaks openly about his life and challenges. The film closely follows him, from his debut with the Malmö FF team in 1999 through his conflict-ridden years with Ajax Amsterdam, and up to his final breakthrough with Juventus in 2005.
|Fabio Capello
|Himself
|Hasse Borg
|Himself
|David Endt
|Himself
|Mido Ahmed Hossam Hussein
|Himself
|Yksel Osmanovski
|Himself
|Andy Van der Meyde
|Himself
View Full Cast >