Becoming Zlatan

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Auto Images

The decisive years of Swedish soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimović, told through rare archive footage in which a young Zlatan speaks openly about his life and challenges. The film closely follows him, from his debut with the Malmö FF team in 1999 through his conflict-ridden years with Ajax Amsterdam, and up to his final breakthrough with Juventus in 2005.

Cast

Fabio CapelloHimself
Hasse BorgHimself
David EndtHimself
Mido Ahmed Hossam HusseinHimself
Yksel OsmanovskiHimself
Andy Van der MeydeHimself

