Elliot Richardson, suicidal techno geek, is given seven wishes to turn his life around when he meets up with a very seductive Satan. The catch: his soul. Some of his wishes include a 7 foot basketball star, a rock star, and a hamburger. But, as could be expected, the Devil must put her own little twist on each his fantasies.
|Elizabeth Hurley
|The Devil
|Brendan Fraser
|Elliot
|Frances O'Connor
|Alison
|Orlando Jones
|Daniel/Dan/Danny, Esteban, Beach Jock, Lamar Garrett, Dr. Ngegitigegitibaba
|Paul Adelstein
|Bob/Roberto/Beach Jock
|Toby Huss
|Jerry/Alejandro/Beach Jock/Jerry Turner
