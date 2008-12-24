2008

Bedtime Stories

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 24th, 2008

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Skeeter Bronson is a down-on-his-luck guy who's always telling bedtime stories to his niece and nephew. But his life is turned upside down when the fantastical stories he makes up for entertainment inexplicably turn into reality. Can a bewildered Skeeter manage his own unruly fantasies now that the outrageous characters and situations from his mind have morphed into actual people and events?

Cast

Adam SandlerSkeeter Bronson
Keri RussellJill
Guy PearceKendall
Courteney CoxWendy
Lucy LawlessAspen
Teresa PalmerViolet Nottingham

