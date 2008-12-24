Skeeter Bronson is a down-on-his-luck guy who's always telling bedtime stories to his niece and nephew. But his life is turned upside down when the fantastical stories he makes up for entertainment inexplicably turn into reality. Can a bewildered Skeeter manage his own unruly fantasies now that the outrageous characters and situations from his mind have morphed into actual people and events?
|Adam Sandler
|Skeeter Bronson
|Keri Russell
|Jill
|Guy Pearce
|Kendall
|Courteney Cox
|Wendy
|Lucy Lawless
|Aspen
|Teresa Palmer
|Violet Nottingham
