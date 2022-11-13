Bee Gees: Spirits Having Flown Tour

Not Available

Spirits Having Flown Tour is the eighth concert tour by the Bee Gees in support of their fifteenth studio album Spirits Having Flown. The tour began on 28 June 1979 in Fort Worth, Texas reaching a total of 38 cities before coming to a close on 6 October 1979 in Miami, Florida. It was their most lavish and successful tour during the height of their popularity following two straight number-one albums and six number-one singles and grossed over $10 million as reported by Billboard by the end of its run.