Barry B. Benson, a bee who has just graduated from college, is disillusioned at his lone career choice: making honey. On a special trip outside the hive, Barry's life is saved by Vanessa, a florist in New York City. As their relationship blossoms, he discovers humans actually eat honey, and subsequently decides to sue us.
|Renée Zellweger
|Vanessa Bloome (voice)
|Jim Cummings
|Narrator / Graduation Announcer (voice)
|Matthew Broderick
|Adam Flayman (voice)
|Patrick Warburton
|Ken (voice)
|John Goodman
|Layton T. Montgomery (voice)
|Chris Rock
|Mooseblood (voice)
