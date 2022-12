Not Available

"Abduction Song" follows an oral account in Diné language, relayed by Chacon’s grandfather, of family lineage resulting from a kidnapping of his great-grandmother from the Navajo homelands. While filming in restricted areas of the Albuquerque International Airport, the camera moves as though it is surveilling the site, creating a disjuncture in time, presenting a generations-old story of abduction while capturing the transit of people in present-day Albuquerque.