During a trip to Germany to scatter their grandfather's ashes, German-American brothers Todd and Jan discover Beerfest, the secret Olympics of downing stout, and want to enter the contest to defend their family's beer-guzzling honor. Their Old Country cousins sneer at the Yanks' chances, prompting the siblings to return to America to prepare for a showdown the following year.
|Jay Chandrasekhar
|Barry / Blind Sikh
|Steve Lemme
|Fink / Emcee
|Paul Soter
|Jan Wolfhouse
|M.C. Gainey
|Priest
|Cloris Leachman
|Great Gam Gam
|Jürgen Prochnow
|Baron Wolfgang von Wolfhausen
View Full Cast >