1992

Beethoven

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 2nd, 1992

Studio

Northern Lights Entertainment

The Newton family live in their comfortable home, but there seems to something missing. This "hole" is filled by a small puppy, who walks into their home and their lives. Beethoven, as he is named, grows into a giant of a dog... a St Bernard. Doctor Varnick, the local vet has a secret and horrible sideline, which requires lots of dogs for experiments. Beethoven is on the bad doctor's list.

Cast

Bonnie HuntAlice Newton
Dean JonesHerman Varnick
Nicholle TomRyce Newton
David DuchovnyBrad
Stanley TucciVernon
Oliver PlattHarvey

