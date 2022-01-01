Beethoven's 2nd

Beethoven is back -- and this time, he has a whole brood with him now that he's met his canine match, Missy, and fathered a family. The only problem is that Missy's owner, Regina, wants to sell the puppies and tear the clan apart. It's up to Beethoven and the Newton kids to save the day and keep everyone together.
|Charles Grodin
|George Newton
|Bonnie Hunt
|Alice Newton
|Nicholle Tom
|Ryce Newton
|Christopher Castile
|Ted Newton
|Sarah Rose Karr
|Emily Newton
|Debi Mazar
|Regina
View Full Cast >