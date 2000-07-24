Beethoven's 3rd

Everyone's favorite St. Bernard returns in this family film about man's best friend. Richard Newton, his wife Beth and kids Brennan and Sara shove off in their camper for a road trip. Along the way, they gain a new passenger: slobbery Beethoven. The Newtons plan to return Beethoven to his owner -- but not before he turns hero when a pair of thieves enter the picture.
|Judge Reinhold
|Richard Newton
|Julia Sweeney
|Beth Newton
|Joe Pichler
|Brennan Newton
|Michaela Gallo
|Sara Newton
|Mike Ciccolini
|Tommy
|Jamie Marsh
|Bill
