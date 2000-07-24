2000

Beethoven's 3rd

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 24th, 2000

Studio

Universal Pictures

Everyone's favorite St. Bernard returns in this family film about man's best friend. Richard Newton, his wife Beth and kids Brennan and Sara shove off in their camper for a road trip. Along the way, they gain a new passenger: slobbery Beethoven. The Newtons plan to return Beethoven to his owner -- but not before he turns hero when a pair of thieves enter the picture.

Cast

Judge ReinholdRichard Newton
Julia SweeneyBeth Newton
Joe PichlerBrennan Newton
Michaela GalloSara Newton
Mike CiccoliniTommy
Jamie MarshBill

Images