In 1934 the celebrated Austrian engineer Ferdinand Porsche was commissioned to create a car for the German people which could be manufactured by the state and sold for less than a thousand Reichsmarks. In the 1990s the familiar style of the car originally known as the KdF-Wagen "Strength through Joy" car remains virtually unchanged... and in terms of popularity, still remains its special role as 'the people's car'. Now, the makers of Mini Magic, GTi Magic and MG Magic take you deep into the heart and soul of ageless VW Beetle territory for a fascinating exploration of Beetle 'magic'.