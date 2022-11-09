1988

Beetlejuice

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 29th, 1988

Studio

Geffen Pictures

Thanks to an untimely demise via drowning, a young couple end up as poltergeists in their New England farmhouse, where they fail to meet the challenge of scaring away the insufferable new owners, who want to make drastic changes. In desperation, the undead newlyweds turn to an expert frightmeister, but he's got a diabolical agenda of his own.

Cast

Geena DavisBarbara Maitland
Alec BaldwinAdam Maitland
Winona RyderLydia Deetz
Catherine O'HaraDelia Deetz
Jeffrey JonesCharles Deetz
Glenn ShadixOtho

View Full Cast >

Images

9 More Images