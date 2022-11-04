Before Stonewall

New York City's Stonewall Inn is regarded by many as the site of gay and lesbian liberation since it was at this bar that drag queens fought back against police June 27-28, 1969. This documentary uses extensive archival film, movie clips and personal recollections to construct an audiovisual history of the gay community before the Stonewall riots.
|Red Jordan Arobateau
|Himself - writer
|Ann Bannon
|Herself - university professor
|Lisa Ben
|Herself - former secretary
|Gladys Bentley
|Herself - Nightclub Singer (voice) (archive footage)
|Allen Ginsberg
|Himself
|Martin Duberman
|Himself
