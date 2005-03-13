2005

Before the Fall

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 13th, 2005

Studio

Seven Pictures

In 1942, Friedrich Weimer's boxing skills get him an appointment to a National Political Academy (NaPolA) - high schools that produce Nazi elite. Over his father's objections, Friedrich enrolls. During his year in seventh column,Friedrich encounters hazing, cruelty, death, and the Nazi code. His friendship with Albrecht, the ascetic son of the area's governor, is central to this education.

Cast

Tom SchillingAlbrecht Stein
Jonas JägermeyrChristoph Schneider
Leon A. KerstenTjaden
Devid StriesowHeinrich Vogler
Joachim BißmeierDr. Karl Klein
Justus von DohnányiGauleiter Heinrich Stein

