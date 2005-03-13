Before the Fall

In 1942, Friedrich Weimer's boxing skills get him an appointment to a National Political Academy (NaPolA) - high schools that produce Nazi elite. Over his father's objections, Friedrich enrolls. During his year in seventh column,Friedrich encounters hazing, cruelty, death, and the Nazi code. His friendship with Albrecht, the ascetic son of the area's governor, is central to this education.
|Tom Schilling
|Albrecht Stein
|Jonas Jägermeyr
|Christoph Schneider
|Leon A. Kersten
|Tjaden
|Devid Striesow
|Heinrich Vogler
|Joachim Bißmeier
|Dr. Karl Klein
|Justus von Dohnányi
|Gauleiter Heinrich Stein
