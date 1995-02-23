1995

Before the Rain

  • Drama
  • War

February 23rd, 1995

British Screen Productions

The circularity of violence seen in a story that circles on itself. In Macedonia, during war in Bosnia, Christians hunt an ethnic Albanian girl who may have murdered one of their own. A young monk who's taken a vow of silence offers her protection. In London, a photographic editor who's pregnant needs to talk it out with her estranged husband and chooses a toney restaurant.

Katrin CartlidgeAnne
Rade SerbedzijaAleksander
Grégoire ColinKiril
Labina MitevskaZamira
Phyllida LawAnne's Mother
Silvija StojanovskaHana

