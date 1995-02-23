Before the Rain

The circularity of violence seen in a story that circles on itself. In Macedonia, during war in Bosnia, Christians hunt an ethnic Albanian girl who may have murdered one of their own. A young monk who's taken a vow of silence offers her protection. In London, a photographic editor who's pregnant needs to talk it out with her estranged husband and chooses a toney restaurant.
|Katrin Cartlidge
|Anne
|Rade Serbedzija
|Aleksander
|Grégoire Colin
|Kiril
|Labina Mitevska
|Zamira
|Phyllida Law
|Anne's Mother
|Silvija Stojanovska
|Hana
