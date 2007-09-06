Before The Rains

Set in southern India in the late 1930s, this provocative tale traces the story of three people caught in an inexorable web of forbidden romance and dangerous secrets. After a British spice planter falls in love with his alluring servant, an idealistic young man finds himself torn between his ambitions and his family, his village and his past.
|Linus Roache
|Henry Moores
|Nandita Das
|Sajaani
|Rahul Bose
|T. K. Neelan
|Jennifer Ehle
|Laura Moores
|Indrajith Sukumaran
|Manas
|Lal
|Rajat
