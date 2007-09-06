2007

Before The Rains

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 6th, 2007

Studio

Excalibur Pictures

Set in southern India in the late 1930s, this provocative tale traces the story of three people caught in an inexorable web of forbidden romance and dangerous secrets. After a British spice planter falls in love with his alluring servant, an idealistic young man finds himself torn between his ambitions and his family, his village and his past.

Cast

Linus RoacheHenry Moores
Nandita DasSajaani
Rahul BoseT. K. Neelan
Jennifer EhleLaura Moores
Indrajith SukumaranManas
LalRajat

View Full Cast >

Images