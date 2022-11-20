Before the Vows

Not Available

A warm-hearted romantic comedy about Afua, a modern-day Ghanaian woman with plans to marry her fiancé Nii. The only problem is, Afua is not sure she believes in marriage. Her divorced parents, an unbearable stepmother and Nii's bickering married parents cause Afua to question the very thing planned for just a few weeks away: her wedding. After watching Afua prance around town with her fiancé — selecting a cake, finalizing decorations and altering her dress — we then see her start pondering what makes a marriage work. Nursing nostalgic feelings for a former crush, Afua devises an unconventional plan to ensure that she and Nii embark on a long and happy life together. However, the plan devised to help them may harm them — even before their intended "I do's."