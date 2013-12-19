2013

Before the Winter Chill

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 2013

Studio

Les Films du 24

They are the perfect French haute bourgeois couple: Paul (Daniel Auteuil) is a respected surgeon and Lucie (Kristin Scott-Thomas) cooks and gardens exquisitely. But now, in the autumn of his life, Paul can’t resist the lure of an ambiguous and dangerous relationship with a mysterious young woman. Might there be something sinister behind the roses delivered to his office and the “chance” meetings?

Cast

Daniel AuteuilPaul
Kristin Scott ThomasLucie
Leïla BekhtiLou
Richard BerryGérard
Vicky KriepsCaroline
Jérôme VaranfrainVictor

