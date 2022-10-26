Behind Convent Walls

A zealous, handsome priest, who is the confessor for a convent full of women, encourages the equally zealous abbess of the institution to enforce strict rules on these unfortunate women. At the same time, a particularly disturbed nun manages to poison herself and many of the other novitiates in yet another scandal which is covered up by church authorities.
|Ligia Branice
|Sister Clara
|Loredana Martínez
|Sister Martina
|Howard Ross
|Rodrigo Landriani (as Howard Ross)
|Rodolfo Dal Pra
|Bishop
|Olivia Pascal
|Maria Cumani Quasimodo
