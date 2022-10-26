1978

Behind Convent Walls

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 1978

Studio

TRUST INTERNATIONAL FILMS

A zealous, handsome priest, who is the confessor for a convent full of women, encourages the equally zealous abbess of the institution to enforce strict rules on these unfortunate women. At the same time, a particularly disturbed nun manages to poison herself and many of the other novitiates in yet another scandal which is covered up by church authorities.

Cast

Ligia BraniceSister Clara
Loredana MartínezSister Martina
Howard RossRodrigo Landriani (as Howard Ross)
Rodolfo Dal PraBishop
Olivia Pascal
Maria Cumani Quasimodo

View Full Cast >

Images