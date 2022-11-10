Not Available

Behind Enemy Lines

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Davis Entertainment

While flying a routine reconnaissance mission over Bosnia, fighter pilot Chris Burnett photographs something he wasn't supposed to see and gets shot down behind enemy lines, where he must outrun an army led by a ruthless Serbian general. With time running out and a deadly tracker on his trail, Burnett's commanding officer decides to risk his career and launch a renegade rescue mission to save his life.

Cast

Owen WilsonLt. Chris Burnett
Gene HackmanAdmiral Leslie McMahon Reigart
Gabriel MachtStackhouse
Charles Malik WhitfieldCapt. Rodway, USMC
David KeithMaster Chief Tom O'Malley
Olek KrupaMiroslav Lokar

View Full Cast >

Images

4 More Images