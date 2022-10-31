1948

Behind Locked Doors

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 12th, 1948

Studio

Aro Productions Inc.

Behind the locked doors of a mental institution resides crooked politico Judge Drake (Herbert Heyes), free from prosecution so long as he pretends to be crazy. To get the goods on Drake, private detective Ross Stewart has himself committed to the asylum as a patient. Meanwhile, reporter Kathy Lawrence (Lucille Bremer), posing as Stewart's wife, acts as his liaison to the outside world.

Cast

Lucille BremerKathy Lawrence
Richard CarlsonRoss Stewart
Douglas FowleyLarson
Ralf HaroldeFred Hopps
Thomas Browne HenryDr. Clifford Porter
Herbert HeyesJudge Finlay Drake

View Full Cast >

Images