Behind Locked Doors

Behind the locked doors of a mental institution resides crooked politico Judge Drake (Herbert Heyes), free from prosecution so long as he pretends to be crazy. To get the goods on Drake, private detective Ross Stewart has himself committed to the asylum as a patient. Meanwhile, reporter Kathy Lawrence (Lucille Bremer), posing as Stewart's wife, acts as his liaison to the outside world.
|Lucille Bremer
|Kathy Lawrence
|Richard Carlson
|Ross Stewart
|Douglas Fowley
|Larson
|Ralf Harolde
|Fred Hopps
|Thomas Browne Henry
|Dr. Clifford Porter
|Herbert Heyes
|Judge Finlay Drake
