Behind the Redwood Curtain takes us on a mesmerizing journey through the dark and eerie Redwood forest. Seven forest dwellers - loggers, scientists, activists and Native Americans - invite us to discover their part of these impressive woods. There are no Walmarts and Starbucks here, just small towns and big trees. The ancient Redwoods have always kept the region isolated but now that excessive logging is encroaching, the survival of this unique habitat is under threat. Liesbeth De Ceulaer tells a compelling story about the relationship between man and his natural environment in which she entwines her own impressions of the forest with the beliefs, dreams and fears of the forest inhabitants.