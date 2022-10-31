Being a Transgender Person in a Two-Gender Society

Not Available

Each society has certain rules on how boys and girls should be. We expect boys act like boys and girls act like girls. However, not everyone fits into this gender trap. Some hide their natural identity and try to match it with great expectations of others, out of fear of negative consequences. There is only a small group of transgender people who openly dare to live their true identity. This film presents some thoughts of specialists on gender, like Charlotte Rivero, founder of the queer tango school (Tangoverkstan in Stockholm), biologist Evelyn Peyre of the CNRS Institute (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique) and the famous lawyer Stephen Whittle, who is a transsexual person himself, an active member of the United Kingdom Trans activist organization Press for Change and Professor of the Law School at Manchester Metropolitan University.