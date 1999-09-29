Being John Malkovich

Spike Jonze’s debut feature film is a love story mix of comedy and fantasy. The story is about an unsuccessful puppeteer named Craig, who one day at work finds a portal into the head of actor John Malkovich. The portal soon becomes a passion for anybody who enters it’s mad and controlling world of overtaking another human body.
|Cameron Diaz
|Lotte Schwartz
|Catherine Keener
|Maxine Lund
|Charlie Sheen
|Charlie
|John Malkovich
|John Horatio Malkovich
|Sean Penn
|Himself (uncredited)
|Brad Pitt
|Brad Pitt (uncredited)
View Full Cast >
6 More Images