1999

Being John Malkovich

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 29th, 1999

Studio

Gramercy Pictures

Spike Jonze’s debut feature film is a love story mix of comedy and fantasy. The story is about an unsuccessful puppeteer named Craig, who one day at work finds a portal into the head of actor John Malkovich. The portal soon becomes a passion for anybody who enters it’s mad and controlling world of overtaking another human body.

Cast

Cameron DiazLotte Schwartz
Catherine KeenerMaxine Lund
Charlie SheenCharlie
John MalkovichJohn Horatio Malkovich
Sean PennHimself (uncredited)
Brad PittBrad Pitt (uncredited)

Images

