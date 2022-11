Not Available

Marcus Pabon-Lara loves swimming but is too self-conscious to take off his top in public. Will a mastectomy give him the body confidence needed to go for his first swim since he was a teenager? An honest insight into the experiences of a Deaf trans man, follows self-proclaimed “proud geek” Marcus during the lead up to his much-anticipated operation. Along the way, we meet his friends and his mother, finding out more about Marcus and how he feels about his transition.