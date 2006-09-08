An international soccer star (Eduardo Verastegui) is on his way to sign a multimillion dollar contract when something happens that brings his career to an abrupt end. A beautiful waitress (Tammy Blanchard), struggling to make it in New York City, discovers something about herself that she's unprepared for. In one irreversible moment, their lives are turned upside down...
|Angélica Aragón
|Mother
|Ali Landry
|Celia
|Jaime Tirelli
|Father
|Manny Perez
|Manny
|Sophie Nyweide
|Bella
|Peter Bucossi
|Angry Driver
View Full Cast >