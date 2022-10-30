Not Available

A pair of Season 9 welterweight tournament semifinals will highlight the Oct. 18 bill, as Rick Hawn battles Brent Weedman, while War Machine squares off with Ron Keslar. The eventual winner of the 170-pound bracket receives $100,000 as well as a title shot. Bellator 104 takes place at U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and also includes a middleweight clash between Kendall Grove and Joe Vedepo and a heavyweight bout pitting Eric Prindle against Peter Graham. The main card airs live on Spike, while preliminary bouts stream immediately prior on Spike.com.