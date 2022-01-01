Bellator 12

Not Available

Bellator XII was a mixed martial arts event by Bellator Fighting Championships. The event took place on Friday, June 19, 2009 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. It was broadcast nationally in the U.S. via tape-delay the following night on Saturday, June 20, 2009 through an exclusive television agreement with ESPN Deportes.[2] The event featured the final tournament bouts of the 2009 Season One Lightweight (155 lbs) and Middleweight (185 lbs) Tournaments, along with a number of non-tournament bouts held in the organization's other weight divisions. All bouts were contested under the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts.